Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Self won the ARCA Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway by edging rising star Hailee Deegan. It was his eighth victory over the last four years in the feeder series. Self held off Deegan and Drew Dollar over the final four laps for his second win at the famed track in the last three years. He also won the ARCA opener in 2018. The 18-year-old Deegan stayed in line and settled for second. She matched the best finish for a woman in an ARCA race and also tied the best finish by a woman at Daytona.