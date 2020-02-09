Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 15 shots and improved to 16-0-2 in his last 18 starts as the Lightning won their ninth straight home game and improved to 18-2-1 in the last 21 games. Derick Brassard scored for New York, which lost in regulation for the first time in six games. Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for the Islanders.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 111-95. The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a stretch of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, accomplishing in 1965 with the Philadelphia Warriors.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 for a season sweep. Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11 for the Seminoles. They outrebounded Miami 46-24 and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with a top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday. Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami. Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 23 points and sparked Mississippi to what proved to be an insurmountable early lead as the Rebels defeated Florida 68-51. Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored 14 points apiece as Ole Miss won consecutive league games for the first time and snapped a two-game winning streak by the Gators. Buffen had a team-high nine rebounds, while Shuler added a game-high five assists. Florida was led by Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively. The Gators trailed 21-8 after nine minutes, 33-27 at halftime and did not cut the margin to single digits in the final 10 minutes.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 10th goal in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win. Kris Letang had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who improved to 9-3-0 in their past 12 games. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots. Florida dropped to 1-3-1 since returning from the All-Star break. Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, and Brett Connolly also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired reliever Emilio Pagán from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer. The 28-year-old Pagán went 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 66 games last year. The right-hander spent the first two weeks of the season with Triple-A Durham and still managed to lead the Rays bullpen with 20 saves and 96 strikeouts. Margot batted .234 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 151 games in 2019. He also had a career-high 20 steals.
MIAMI (AP) — Baseball’s news cycle of late has been dominated by the sign-stealing scandal that led to upheaval in Houston and Boston, as well as Derek Jeter missing out on being a unanimous selection for Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Don Mattingly was bothered by both stories. Miami’s manager spoke out Saturday at the team’s annual FanFest, expressing dismay over how Jeter — the Marlins’ CEO — was one vote away from appearing on 100% of the ballots submitted in this year’s Hall of Fame voting, as well as the sign-stealing controversy that is could well taint Houston’s World Series win in 2017 and Boston’s title in 2018.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Self won the ARCA Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway by edging rising star Hailee Deegan. It was his eighth victory over the last four years in the feeder series. Self held off Deegan and Drew Dollar over the final four laps for his second win at the famed track in the last three years. He also won the ARCA opener in 2018. The 18-year-old Deegan stayed in line and settled for second. She matched the best finish for a woman in an ARCA race and also tied the best finish by a woman at Daytona.