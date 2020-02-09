LaGrange fire crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Old Airport Rd.

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex shortly after noon Saturday.
The fire happened at Mallard Lake Apartments on Old Airport Road.
As firefighters were en route to the complex, Troup County 911 was told that a bathroom in an apartment unit was on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire with a sprinkler system and quickly extinguished the fire with a minimal amount of water.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
