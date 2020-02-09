Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-AIRPLANE-SEARCH
Wreckage of small jet found north of Atlanta
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — The wreckage of a small jet has been found in a remote area of Georgia, north of Atlanta. The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that there were no signs of survivors. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard. The discovery of the wreckage was made after the Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar Saturday morning about 50 miles north of Atlanta. It had departed from an airport in Peachtree City. Depending on the model, the aircraft can carry from seven to 12 passengers.
NORTH GEORGIA AIR SHOW
Dalton officials: Air show cancellation caught us off guard
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a north Georgia city say they were caught off-guard at the cancellation of the Wings Over Dalton Air Show. Dalton Municipal Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma says the promoter told him last month that he planned to cancel the May show because of poor advance ticket sales. The Daily Citizen News reports that Rome, Georgia-based JLC Air Show Management said in a letter to the city that only 158 tickets had been sold, well below projections. Brenda Little, a representative of the promoter, says digital ads have been successful in promoting in other air shows, but did not work this time.
ARMY HEADQUARTERS-GEORGIA
Georgia senators pushing Fort Benning for new Army corps HQ
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's two U.S. senators are urging military leaders to choose Fort Benning for the headquarters of the Army's fourth corps headquarters. Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler call the busy post outside Columbus a “crown jewel of the Army” in a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The Army recently announced Fort Benning is among three finalists to house the new corps headquarters. The headquarters will include more than 600 soldiers based in the U.S. and will maintain a rotational command post of about 200 troops in Europe. Other finalists are New York's Fort Drum and Kentucky's Fort Knox.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-POLICE
Officer charged with killing wife after abuse allegation
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a police officer who said his wife killed herself during an argument has been charged with her murder. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Eatonton Police Officer Michael Perrault was charged with murder in the death of his wife Amanda Perrault. Her death came about a week after she had accused her husband of domestic violence. Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head at her home on Monday. Michael Perrault told authorities his wife shot herself during an argument, but investigators concluded otherwise. He's been a Eatonton police officer since 2018.
AP-US-NICK-GORDON-DEATH
Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year's Day. Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.
UPS TRUCK-TRAIN CRASH
UPS truck hit by train, driver seriously injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a UPS truck was struck by a train, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries. South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers told news outlets the truck and a CSX train collided Friday afternoon. Preliminary findings suggest the UPS driver was attempting to cross the tracks before the train hit the truck. It's unclear whether the driver saw the train coming. The train pushed the truck about 300 yards after impact. Rogers says the truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver's name wasn't immediately released. A CSX spokesperson said no crew members were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
DAMS-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate panel approves new dam regulations
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could soon loosen safety standards for dams that sit above newly built homes under a proposal passed unanimously by a state Senate committee. Senate Bill 319 would allow for homes and other inhabitable structures to be built in a dam’s inundation zone, meaning the area that would be flooded if the dam fails, without causing the dam to be recategorized and required to meet higher safety standards. Structures would have to be built to withstand a breach of the dam and receive certification from an engineer approved by the state Environmental Protection Division’s Safe Dams Program.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
School bus, car crash north of Atlanta; some minor injuries
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus has collided with a car in a county northwest of Atlanta, sending four students to the hospital with minor injuries. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker told news outlets the crash occurred the intersection of Bells Ferry and Old Bascomb road Friday morning. A Cherokee County school bus carrying 32 Etowah High School students collided with a car. Details about the crash weren't immediately released. Baker said 15 students complained of injury and four of them were taken to the hospital at the parents' request. The others were checked by medics at the scene. Cherokee County School District said none of the injuries was serious. The driver of the car also was taken to a hospital.