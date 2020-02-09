“Walking Into Your Purpose” gala gives two Columbus students scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second annual Walking Into Your Purpose Gala took place Saturday evening in Columbus and saw two lucky students receive scholarships as they graduate high school and head to college.
The gala started at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Luke Ministry Center.
This annual event is both a fundraiser and a night of honoring powerful community contributors.
The gala aims to raise money for book scholarships for two chosen high school seniors in hopes to aid them in pursuing higher education.
