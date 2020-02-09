Well-known Harris County youth sports coach passes at age 83

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Waverly Hall is a small town in Harris County and one man almost everyone knew was Bobby Lowman.
He worked as a project manager for the Georgia Department of Transportation for 34 years, but he was best known for his devotion to mentoring and coaching children’s sports in the area.
“He coached both of my children and he brought the best out of all children," said Harris County resident Janet Fowler.
He began coaching youth baseball in the 1960s and, throughout the years, he coached other sports and served as a referee and umpire.
In 2011, a recreation center in Waverly Hall was renamed the Bobby Lowman Recreation Center in honor of his dedication to Waverly Hall Youth sports.
One woman said what she loved most about Lowman is that he coached all kids no matter what color.
“He didn’t choose color. You know, you just one color to him. That was all. That was Bobby," said resident Mary Terry.
His youngest grandson said he was good friends with many in Waverly Hall.
“He wasn’t just my grandpa, he was everybody’s best friend. He was the town hero," said Allen McPherson, Lowman’s grandson.
People in the community said he helped shape the lives of youth through the love of family and sports.
“We have the building, we have his name on it, and we have all these young people and you saw a few of them today. And I can imagine they number in the thousands and they are all over the world now," said Denis McPherson.
Lowman’s funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Bobby Lowman Recreation Center in Waverly Hall.
