Columbus woman reacts to increase in water meter price from Columbus Water Works

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a a little more than a month since Columbus Water Works upped their water rates and some people in the community are upset about the increase in their bill based on meter size.
One woman said she received her bill in the mail before she got the notice of the increase.
“They went on and charged us for it without us knowing about it until we got the notice,” said Sharon Bunn.
Columbus resident Sharon Bunn said she got a letter from Columbus Water Works in January that notified her of the recent rate changes on their water bills.
This year, the base rate increase was less dependent on water used and more on the size of your meter. Bunn said she is concerned because the base rate for her water meter has increased by almost 50 percent in the last two years.
According to the Columbus Water Works, most residential customers use the smallest meter size, which is 5/8, and those users saw an 81 cent increase in the base rate of their water meters.
Residential customers that fall into the category of having a one inch meters saw their rate nearly double and those using one-and-a-half to two inch meters saw their rates more than double.
According to Senior Vice President of Columbus Water Works Vic Burchfield, people who are unhappy with the increase in the base rate for water meters can turn it off the months they are not using it.
“One option they can take is to turn that meter off by calling the Water Works and we’ll turn the water off and then they will save on that meter during the months of no use and then they can have it turned back on," said Vic Burchfield.
Bunn is petitioning to reverse the meter charge and plans on presenting it at the next Columbus City Council meeting.
She is asking for people in the community who are affected by the water bill increase to join her at the council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
