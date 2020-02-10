Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for former soldier who shot cab driver in 2012

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former soldier who shot and killed a Columbus cab driver for less than $100 in cash in 2012 has had his murder conviction upheld.
Now, an appeal Supreme Court of Georgia has led the state’s highest court to uphold his conviction and life sentence.
Mitchell reportedly called a cab to pick him up from a motel and take him to his house where he was shot and killed.
Prosecutors argued that Mitchell was strapped for cash, which led him to rob and kill Brown. The gun used in the murder was reportedly found in Mitchell’s backyard.
