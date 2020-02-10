Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for former soldier who shot cab driver in 2012

Sandy Mitchell Jr., convicted of 2012 murder of Columbus cab driver (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | February 10, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former soldier who shot and killed a Columbus cab driver for less than $100 in cash in 2012 has had his murder conviction upheld.

Sandy Mitchell Jr. was convicted of the murder of cab driver Byron Brown in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, an appeal Supreme Court of Georgia has led the state’s highest court to uphold his conviction and life sentence.

Mitchell reportedly called a cab to pick him up from a motel and take him to his house where he was shot and killed.

Prosecutors argued that Mitchell was strapped for cash, which led him to rob and kill Brown. The gun used in the murder was reportedly found in Mitchell’s backyard.

