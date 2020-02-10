UPDATE: One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting on Rice St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting on Rice St. in south Columbus.
Columbus police are currently working two separate scenes. One scene is on Rice St. and a second location is one street over.
The identity of neither victim has been released at this time.
There is no word on any suspect in this incident at this time.
