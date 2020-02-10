Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida women who were victims of sex trafficking have sued almost two dozen hotels where they were forced to have sex. They claim the businesses did nothing to stop the illegal activity. The lawsuit says women wandered the hotel hallways strung out on drugs and wearing little clothing at the Naples area hotels. The lawsuit seeks $100 million, and it was filed at the end of last year in state court in southwest Florida. The hotels' owners say they never saw anything suspicious, and one owner called the lawsuit “a legal scam."