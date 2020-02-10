Lee Co. woman arrested for using counterfeit money at Lee Co. Flea Market

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is behind bars after allegedly attempting to use counterfeit money at the Lee County Flea Market.
Deputies were dispatched to the flea market on Feb. 8 at approximately 1:05 p.m. CST and were given a description of the vehicle the woman was driving.
Police were able to identify and stop the car in the 600 block of Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station. She was then identified as 45-year-old Wendy Gail Flowers.
When searching Flowers’ car, sheriff’s deputies found numerous items of counterfeit U.S. currency and items used to make counterfeit currency.
Flowers was arrested and charged with 13 counts of possession of a forged instrument in a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service.
She is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $65,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.