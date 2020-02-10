Phenix City police investigating car burglaries turned shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City are currently conducting an investigation after an auto burglary call ended with one person being shot.
Officers were dispatched to Nancy Dr. in the Gatewood subdivision at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 10.
The man who called police reported that his car had been stolen from his residence and he was able to locate it on Nancy Dr.
The man encountered a juvenile and attempted to detain him until police could arrive. During this time, shots were fired and one person was injured.
The person who was shot and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they are listed in stable condition.
An investigation found that multiple vehicles in the Gatewood area had been burglarized and several were stolen. The suspects in this incident are also believed to be responsible for several auto burglaries in Columbus.
Names and details of the investigation, including any arrests, will not be released as this incident involves juveniles.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact PCPD at 334-298-0611.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.