Rain & Storm Chances Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms chances will be with us on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall coverage won’t be particularly high - we will stay 30-40%. It won’t be an all-day thing, and not a washout for sure. Going into Wednesday night and Thursday, we will have some thunderstorms moving in from the west. Storms may be on the strong side, but I think overall severe weather chances for our area will be rather low. While the greatest flood threat over the next few days will stay to our north, we will have to monitor the places that pick up the heaviest rain over the next few days. Temperatures will drop through the day on Thursday as the rain moves out, and that will set the stage for a fantastic Valentine’s Day. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Saturday looks nice too (and cool) but get ready for rain chances to increase again for Sunday and next week - with temperatures on the way back up.