Suspect in custody after standoff with Dale County deputies

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Update: The suspect has been taken into custody.
----------------------------------
A standoff with law enforcement has caused classes to be canceled at Ariton school and a major highway has also been closed.
“Deputies are currently in an active standoff with an armed subject near Main Street and Hwy 51 in Ariton. Multiple shots have been fired. Please avoid the area,” the Dale County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page.
Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker said a decision was made early Monday to delay classes but, with the standoff still not resolved by 8 am, Baker canceled classes for the day.
“We really don’t have a choice because our buses can’t get to the school because of the roads closed due to the standoff,” Bake told WTVY.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.