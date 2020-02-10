U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan has ties to Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A United States Army soldier who was killed in combat in Afghanistan has ties to Fort Benning.
Sergeant 1st Class Antonio Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, N.M. died Feb. 8 from wounds sustained during combat operations in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez enlisted in the Army in 2009 and attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning. He then attended the Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program and was assigned to the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
In 2018, he was voluntarily reassigned as a Cryptologic Linguist in Spanish.
Rodriguez deployed eight times with the 75th Ranger Regiment and twice with 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit,” said Col. John W. Sannes, 7th Special Forces Group Commander. “Here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.”
He was posthumously promoted to Sgt. 1st Class from Staff Sergeant and awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.
