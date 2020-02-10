Warmer, Unsettled Weather This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a briefly cooler weekend, temperatures trend warmer again this week with 70s possible each afternoon through Thursday-- but don’t assume the warm-up means abundant sunshine! Clouds move back into the Valley this morning ahead of more unsettled weather for the work week. Most of the rain and storms for Monday will remain north of our area, where a serious flooding threat exists through Thursday.
Here in our neck of the woods, an additional 1-3” of rain is possible, and even heavy rains to our north could pose flooding issues along the Chattahoochee here. We should stay dry for most of the day, but folks who live along I-85 could see some showers and storms this evening. Past today, rain chances rise toward about 40-60% coverage Tuesday through Thursday with some strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Right now, just a low-end severe risk (Level 1/5) for the Chattahoochee Valley, but we’ll keep you posted as that changes.
Past Thursday, the weather improves again for Valentine’s Day with cool sunshine back, and highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Saturday. For the latter half of the weekend and beyond, there’s some uncertainty in the forecast, so stay tuned!
