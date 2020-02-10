Warmer, Unsettled Weather This Week

Here in our neck of the woods, an additional 1-3” of rain is possible, and even heavy rains to our north could pose flooding issues along the Chattahoochee here. We should stay dry for most of the day, but folks who live along I-85 could see some showers and storms this evening. Past today, rain chances rise toward about 40-60% coverage Tuesday through Thursday with some strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Right now, just a low-end severe risk (Level 1/5) for the Chattahoochee Valley, but we’ll keep you posted as that changes.