18-year-old charged with aggravated assault for actions moments after brother’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old Columbus man is facing an aggravated assault charge for his actions just moments after his 13-year-old brother was murdered.
Police say his older brother, 18-year-old Jahiem Davis, held the family of the suspect at gunpoint and demanded that they tell him where the suspect was.
The suspect, 19-year-old Jaquayvius Jones, has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Jahiem Davis is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9:00 a.m.
