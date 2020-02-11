Columbus mother reacts to son’s weekend shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double shooting over the weekend has claimed one life and landed another in the ICU.
Shortly after, another call came in about a second shooting victim in the 2400 block of nearby Rice St. Police said that man died from his injuries, becoming the city’s seventh homicide victim of 2020.
Now Columbus police are trying to put the pieces together in this deadly shooting and charge the person responsible.
Police said the other man shot Sunday night is in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Police say they are working to determine if there was any relationship between the deceased victim, Shovawn Baker, and the surviving victim. Baker’s mother says there is.
“He had his ups and downs, but he was a good-hearted person," Wanda Baker said. "He had been in and out of jail, but it wasn’t for stealing or robbing nobody, just doing stuff. But he was a good-hearted, friendly person and very well-mannered.”
Wanda Baker said now her son’s children will have to grow up without a father. She lives in Florida with Baker’s 13-year-old son.
“He said can I ask a question? How did my daddy die? When we told him he was shot, he just looked kind of distraught and held his head down," Baker said.
Although police are not releasing information on any possible connection between the two victims, Baker’s mother said she is hearing the two were involved in an fight.
Baker said her son worked renovating homes and a guy he was working for owed him money.
“The man owed my son money, he went to his house and they got into an altercation," Baker said. "What led to what, I don’t know.”
Ultimately, police will be able to determine what happened and why, but for now Wanda Baker wants justice.
“My son is no longer here to speak for himself," she said, "and if there is anyone who knows anything, will they please come forward because he was my only son.”
This is an active investigation and detectives are very early on in their investigation.
