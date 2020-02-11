Eighty top anglers head to Eufaula for a Big Bass Tournament

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A major sporting event is bringing a big chunk of change and eighty of the world’s top professional anglers to the city of Eufaula.
Major League Fishing’s 2020 Bass Pro Tour is kicking off this season on Lake Eufaula, which is the first time the competition has come here.
The mayor of Eufaula says hosting the competition could bring in more than $1,000,000 in total now from those currently visiting the city for the competition. More money will come into the area for those who will visit after watching the competition streamed on multiple channels across the country.
“There’s an immediate return. There’s about 250 with the pros and the marshalls and the family members. People are seeing these big fish and people are going to want to come to Eufaula,” said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs.
“It’s phenomenal. Lake Eufaula is the Big Bass capital of the world. It’s one of the best fisheries in the world,” said professional angler Greg Vinson.
Eufaula’s competition lasts through Wednesday, Feb. 12. The winner receives a $100,000 prize.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.