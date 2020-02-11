Former law enforcement officer volunteers to make sure Columbus students get to school safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 30, police say there were shots fired on Steam Mill Rd. at 2:30 p.m., right as children were about to come home from school.
DeMarco Johnson, a Columbus resident, said, “I know it scared those kids. Our kids should not have to walk home with people riding down the street shooting, and possibly injuring one of them.”
Johnson, a former law enforcement officer and current non-profit owner of D1 Certified Corporation, is now dedicating his mornings and afternoons to volunteering alongside the Dimon Elementary Magnet School crossing guards to make sure children stay safe.
“A lot of these cars speed past, and we have these low side walks out here which are just an accident waiting to happen sometimes,” he said. But he says his most important job is “just to say hey to the kids. ‘Hey, how are you doing? Have a great day.’ I want to say positive words of affirmation.”
Atiamna Logan of Smiths Station, said, "I feel like he's doing a wonderful job."
Robert King of Columbus, said, "He stands over there and it really helps. It prevents a lot of accidents I think." Johnson said, “This is something different. We're showing people different ways we can get out here and help. A lot of people don't want to go inside of the schools, a lot of people don't want to go to the Boys and Girls club, a lot of people don't want to volunteer in those areas. But just standing out here helps out a lot. As you can see, cars are slowing down, it helps out the crossing guard a lot, and the kids are happy to see you." Johnson plans to keep doing his part to help these local kids stay, and feel, a little safer.
News Leader 9 is committed to helping our local communities achieve "Victory over Violence". We're looking for positive stories, like that of DeMarco Johnson, to share with you.
Do you know any special people or projects that are focused on making our neighborhoods safer? We want to share them - join this campaign by emailing us at victory@wtvm.com.
