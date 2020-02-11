Former law enforcement officer volunteers to make sure Columbus students get to school safe

Robert King of Columbus, said, "He stands over there and it really helps. It prevents a lot of accidents I think." Johnson said, “This is something different. We're showing people different ways we can get out here and help. A lot of people don't want to go inside of the schools, a lot of people don't want to go to the Boys and Girls club, a lot of people don't want to volunteer in those areas. But just standing out here helps out a lot. As you can see, cars are slowing down, it helps out the crossing guard a lot, and the kids are happy to see you." Johnson plans to keep doing his part to help these local kids stay, and feel, a little safer.