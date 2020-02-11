Homeless man arrested for breaking into vehicle on Gateway Dr. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A homeless man was arrested in Opelika for breaking into a vehicle and theft on Monday.
The incident happened at a business in the 2200 block of Gateway Drive. 35-year-old Tavares Daron Warner is charged was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
According to the Opelika Police Department, witnesses noticed a person pulling on door handles in the parking lot of the business and notified police. Upon arrival, police contacted Warner inside of someone’s car.
Warner was booked into the Lee County Jail.
