Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

2020 CENSUS-LATINOS
Latino group say Census must dispel doubts on citizenship
A prominent Latino organization says the U.S. Census Bureau needs to explicitly advertise that there will be no citizenship question ahead of the 2020 count __ or risk undercounting minority groups. The head of the NALEO Education Fund says the effort by the Trump administration to include the question sparked fear and mistrust in the Latino community. The group's CEO Arturo Vargas said Monday the issue continues to pose a challenge for nonprofit organizations working to ensure an accurate census even after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the effort. Vargas said none of the paid advertising by the bureau shows that.
FATAL SHOOTING-BUSINESS PARTNER
Florida man found guilty of manslaughter in shooting retrial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the second trial against him for a fatal shooting in 2011. News outlets report 62-year-old William Dabbs was also convicted Monday of fleeing and improper display of a firearm. Prosecutors said he fatally shot 41-year-old Larry Modena in a parking lot in Boyton Beach. Dabbs was then shot by police after he fled the scene and pointed a gun at an officer. Dabbs was found guilty of murder in the first trial. An appellate court agreed to a retrial because of an issue with evidence.
CHILD-TEMPER TANTRUM
Mom wants answers after girl taken to mental health center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old girl who was removed from her classroom and taken to a behavioral health center wants answers from the school system. Martina Falk and her lawyer told news outlets that the child was handcuffed when she was escorted from the school on Feb. 4. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and school district deny that. Falk said her daughter has ADHD and a mood disorder. She had a tantrum that day and the social worker told investigators she was a threat to herself and others. The mother said she couldn't pick the girl up from the center for several days.
OKEFENOKEE-MINING PLAN
Company withdraws application to mine near Okefenokee refuge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A mining company has withdrawn its plan to dig up minerals in Georgia near the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp. The president of Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals said the company plans to submit a revised permit application to the federal government. The Army Corps of Engineers had been weighing whether to grant Twin Pines a permit to mine titanium dioxide less than 4 miles from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Federal wildlife officials told the Army Corps in October they fear the mining project could cause substantial and irreversible environmental damage. The company's own study concluded impacts would be negligible.
TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
TEEN SHOT
Florida teen shot in eye by BB gun dies at hospital
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy died days after a an 8-year-old grabbed a BB gun that was in the car they were in and shot him. Tampa police say the shooting happened Feb. 1 in a bank parking lot as the younger boy's father went to an ATM to get cash. The child moved a loaded BB gun in the back seat and hit the teen in the eye. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An investigation is continuing. The names of the boys and the father haven't been released.
ABDUCTED GIRL FOUND
Abducted 3-year-old found safe inside car on I-10 in Florida
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Florida state troopers say they have safely recovered a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in central Florida, finding her hours later inside a vehicle they stopped on an interstate in the north part of the state. Authorities say the child was taken from her father's front yard around 6 a.m. Monday and found later on Interstate 10 near the state capital of Tallahassee. The father told police he'd gone inside to get his keys and when he went back outside, he saw a man driving away with the girl. News outlets reported four adults in the vehicle were taken into custody.
MAN SHOT-DEPUTIES
Deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man in furniture store
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say two sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who had threatened employees at a La-Z-Boy furniture store with a knife. The man was initially struck by a car near the Orlando area store, but got up and was hit again. Undersheriff Mark Canty says the man ran inside the furniture store and brandished a knife. Employees called 911. Deputies arrived and asked him to drop the knife. They shot when they say he made a move toward them. They've been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
VOTER REGISTRATION ARREST
Man who drove van at GOP voter sign-up worked as stagehand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Records show a man charged with driving a van into a tent where local Republicans were registering voters worked as a stagehand and had lived in northeast Florida for two years. An arrest report released Sunday shows Gregory Timm was referred for work through a local union for theatrical workers. Jail booking information says he has lived in Jacksonville for two years. The heavily redacted arrest report didn't offer a motive for the Saturday incident and didn't reveal Timm's political affiliations. It said he was born in Des Moines, Iowa. He faces charges including aggravated assault.
STALKING ARREST
Florida woman accused of stalking, harassing former boss
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 45-year-old Florida woman is accused of stalking and harassing her former boss in an effort to get her job back. Brygida Trzaska was arrested Friday on charges of harassing phone calls and stalking. West Palm Beach police say Trzaska was fired last February during a dispute over vacation time and sick leave. She began making multiple phone calls to her former boss, sending emails and waiting outside the victim's home. Eventually the ex-boss sent her a cease and desist letter, but the stalking didn't stop. She was released on bond and has a March 2 court date.