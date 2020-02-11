Man steals $50K+ in cell phones from Valley Walmart

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Valley are searching for a man who reportedly stole more than $50,000 worth of cell phones from Walmart.
Security video showed that a man and woman entered the store at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 8 and go directly to the electronics department.
The woman broke into the drawer where the cells are kept while the man kept a look out.
Once they took the phones, they stashed them in an empty car seat box and a backpack. They then went through self-checkout where they scanned the box, paid for it in cash and left the store.
More than 50 cell phones, including iPhones, Samsungs, and Motorolas, were taken for a loss of over $50,000.
The woman was described as wearing a green hat, black shirt, black pants and white shoes. The man was seen wearing a black hat, dark jacket, dark pants and a pink shirt.
Anyone with information concerning this theft is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.
