Man steals $50K+ in cell phones from Valley Walmart
By Alex Jones | February 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:29 PM

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officers in Valley are searching for a man who reportedly stole more than $50,000 worth of cell phones from Walmart.

Security video showed that a man and woman entered the store at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 8 and go directly to the electronics department.

The woman broke into the drawer where the cells are kept while the man kept a look out.

Once they took the phones, they stashed them in an empty car seat box and a backpack. They then went through self-checkout where they scanned the box, paid for it in cash and left the store.

More than 50 cell phones, including iPhones, Samsungs, and Motorolas, were taken for a loss of over $50,000.

The woman was described as wearing a green hat, black shirt, black pants and white shoes. The man was seen wearing a black hat, dark jacket, dark pants and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information concerning this theft is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.

