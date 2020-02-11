NCR: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ NCR Corp. (NCR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $349 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.
The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $564 million, or $3.36 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.92 billion.
NCR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.
NCR shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.74, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCR