Piedmont Columbus Regional debuts new direction-giving app

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new mobile app is making it easier for patients to navigate Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Guests can download the mobile app called Piedmont Now to get step-by-step directions to any destination in the Midtown and Northside campuses, as well as the John B. Amos Cancer Center.
Piedmont Now not only gives you access to directions in the hospital buildings, but local pharmacies, urgent cares and doctor’s offices, as well.
Additionally, the app can be used to view wait times, pay your bills or book appointments.
“The app, for those who may not be aware, it can be as simple as something like ‘Where can I find the nearest restroom?’ If you are here for long periods of time visiting a loved one, finding the nearest restroom, where’s the nearest cafeteria, ‘Where can I get some coffee?’ this app can help you with that," said Jessica Roberts, Piedmont Columbus Regional Senior Communications Specialist.
You can download the app for free on the Apple App Store, Google Play or by texting ‘Columbus’ to 61653.
