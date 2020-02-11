Rain Chances Stick Around; Storms Arrive Late Wed/Thu AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will stick around at times tonight and Wednesday, but we will look for a better coverage of rain to return to the area Wednesday overnight into the first part of the day Thursday. There may be some stronger storms in the mix as this line pushes into the area, but it should lose a bit of its punch as it swings through. We will monitor for any potential damaging wind gusts with a few of the storms, but I don’t think we will see severe weather on a widespread basis. Temperatures will plummet Thursday afternoon as the front clears the area and we will see highs in the 50s for Friday and Saturday with clouds moving out on Friday, and then clouds moving back in by late Saturday. There remains considerable disagreement in the long-range forecast for Sunday and next week, but I feel like it is prudent to include a rain chance for Sunday through Wednesday with highs warming back up to the 70s. We will keep an eye on the extended and see if we are better able to nail down the timing of any of those disturbances as we get closer. It appears next Monday would feature the best chance of rain next week.