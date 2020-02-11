Small electrical fire damages attic of LaGrange home on Payne St.

Electrical fire on Payne St. in LaGrange causes damage to attic (Source: City of LaGrange)
By Alex Jones | February 11, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:54 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange were able to keep damage to a minimum as they quickly extinguished a house fire on Payne St.

The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Payne St. on Feb. 10 at 8:34 a.m. to reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters on scene saw light smoke coming from the residence and was able to locate a small fire in the attic.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and keep damage to a minimum. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $2,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

No injuries were reported in this case.

