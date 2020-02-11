Turning Warmer With Rain Chances Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern remains unsettled and warm through Thursday as a cold front slowly creeps across the Southeast over the next couple of days. Rain chances will stay around 30-50% through Wednesday with off-and-on light rain showers and a few storms possible at times. No day looks to be a washout, but the best rain coverage should be Thursday as the front makes some headway.
Before the main cold front pushes through, the Valley will remain under the influence of an abnormally warm and moist air mass, pushing highs unseasonably into the 70s and morning lows mild in the 60s. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon and late Wednesday into Thursday, but overall the severe threat is very low. Weather turns quieter and temperatures will drop Thursday evening as a drier air mass settles back into the Valley with 30s on tap again Friday and Saturday morning. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day looks sunny and cool again with that trend lasting into Saturday; however, Sunday and beyond, the forecasts hints at a more unsettled pattern again, so stay tuned as we fine-tune rain chances again next week.
