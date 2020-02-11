Turning Warmer With Rain Chances Sticking Around

Before the main cold front pushes through, the Valley will remain under the influence of an abnormally warm and moist air mass, pushing highs unseasonably into the 70s and morning lows mild in the 60s. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon and late Wednesday into Thursday, but overall the severe threat is very low. Weather turns quieter and temperatures will drop Thursday evening as a drier air mass settles back into the Valley with 30s on tap again Friday and Saturday morning. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day looks sunny and cool again with that trend lasting into Saturday; however, Sunday and beyond, the forecasts hints at a more unsettled pattern again, so stay tuned as we fine-tune rain chances again next week.