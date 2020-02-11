Twelve arrested in car burglaries at Columbus apartment complexes, neighborhoods

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a one week time period, Columbus police have arrested twelve people in connection to several of car burglaries.
Police say the Property Crimes Unit was able to clear 16 cases with 12 arrests, including both adults and juveniles. Twelve of the cases were entering auto incidents, three theft by taking autos, and one burglary case.
In total, the 12 arrested received 51 charges, including 45 felony charges and 16 misdemeanor charges. The charges include:
- 25 counts of entering an auto
- One count of first degree burglary
- Five counts of theft by raking or theft by deception
- Five counts of financial transaction card theft
- Four counts of criminal trespass
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- One count of possession a firearm during the commission of a crime
- One count of possession of a firearm without a permit
- One count of aggravated stalking
- One count of second degree criminal damage to property
- One count of reckless conduct
Some of the neighborhoods, areas and apartment complexes that were targeted include:
- River Crest subdivision
- The Lakes Apartments
- The Lory Apartments
- Northgate Apartments
- Mohina Woods
- Double Churches Rd. area
- Other residential locations
The identities of those arrested have not been released.
