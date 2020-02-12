Brother of Columbus murder victim charged with aggravated assault pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The brother of a 13-year-old murder victim who reportedly held the family of the man suspected of killing his brother at gunpoint has made an appearance in Recorder’s Court.
18-year-old Jahiem Davis’ actions just moments after his brother, Jamareion Davis, was murdered has landed him in the Muscogee County Jail with two charges of aggravated assault.
Jahiem Davis reportedly held two family members of Jaquayvius Jones, who is suspected of killing Jamareion Davis, at gunpoint with a shotgun and demanded to know where Jones was.
In his initial court appearance, Jahiem Davis pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated assault in connection to the alleged incident involving a 59-year-old and a 9-year-old.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Jahiem Davis’ bond was set at $50,000 and was given an order to not contact Jones’ family.
