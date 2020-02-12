Columbus police searching for missing boy last seen near Stark Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing child.
12-year-old Matthew Smith was last seen Tuesday, February 11 near Stark Avenue at around 8 p.m.
Matthew was wearing a black hoodie-type jacket and a t-shirt with ‘Georgia Lottery” on it in green, purple, orange, and gray. He had on black pants and gray and black Nike shoes.
Matthew is 5’3” and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
