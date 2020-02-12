Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen on Fortson Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.
Tyjuwan Morgan, 16, was last seen February 11 in the 7700 block of Fortson Road.
He was wearing a blue pullover jacket, black athletic pants with a white stripe, and gray shoes. Tyjuwan is 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Tyjuwan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
