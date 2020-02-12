Columbus Public Works proposing change to eviction ordinance to reduce litter across the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Public Works is proposing a change to the city’s eviction ordinance and how tenants are taken from homes.
The goal is to reduce litter and ugly property from trash and personal items left on the curb or street. Public works wants to place the burden of removal on the landlord.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson wants to have a meeting with all parties involved in the eviction process.
Public Works proposes the landlord either have a private hauler to take away the belongings and trash after an eviction or pay a fee for the city to do it. The proposal is still in its initial stages.
