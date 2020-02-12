HUD releases statement as relocation meetings begin for Ralston residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is working to help residents of Ralston Towers relocated to more suitable living conditions.
Today, residents of the Ralston will begin meeting with Leumas Residential, a relocation contractor, to talk about their options in moving out of their current section 8 housing.
All Ralston residents are expected to receive relocation vouchers, providing them aid in finding a new place to live. There is no firm date yet on when they will receive those vouchers.
Officials with H.U.D. has released the following statement about the meetings:
"The purpose of the meetings today and tomorrow with residents is to introduce them to Leumas Residential, HUD’s Relocation Contractor, and the Housing Authority of Columbus to discuss relocation benefits and how the process works.
"Voluntary relocation assistance will begin to be offered to residents after the tenant meetings.
“There is no definitive timeframe for relocation of residents.”
