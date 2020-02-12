Insight Enterprises: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $43 million.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $159.4 million, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.73 billion.
Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.
Insight Enterprises shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSIT