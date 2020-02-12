Jill Biden to make campaign stop, keynote Black History Month Breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Second Lady of the United States and the wife of current Presidential nominee Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden will be making a campaign stop in the Fountain City.
Dr. Biden will bring the Democratic campaign trail to Columbus as she serves as the keynote speaker at the 35th annual Black History Month Breakfast.
The breakfast, hosted annually by Congressman Sanford Bishop, will take place the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 a.m.
News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles will serve as the emcee for the event.
