Lindsey Creek area residents updated on Midtown Columbus YMCA planned for the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents in the Lindsey Creek area in Columbus got an update Tuesday night about the Midtown YMCA planned for their community.
Columbus City Councilor Pops Barnes gave an update on the plans for the Midtown YMCA at the Lindsey Creek Area Civic Association’s meeting.
Barnes said this YMCA will have everything the downtown YMCA has to include all age groups. Last summer, YMCA representatives announced a new YMCA coming to Midtown Columbus in the next few years.
The plan is to open it on the property formerly housing Rigdon Road Elementary School.
“The idea of a YMCA, of course, is always a good thing because it offers a lot of programs, a lot of supplies,” said Willie Brown, Lindsey Creek Area Civic Association president.
Barnes gave an update about the status of the Ardahlia Mack Recreation Center, which some residents in the area said is one of their main concerns.
“It’s more family oriented, strictly for the community, s, it will take some getting used to us not to have it a development anymore," Brown said.
Barnes said the president and CEO of the Columbus YMCA spoke with residents about their concerns over tearing the building down to come up with a solution.
“There’s going to be a community room in honor of Ms. Ardahlia Mack," Barnes said.
According to Barnes, the Midtown YMCA will have all of the amenities and services as the YMCA in downtown Columbus on 14th Street.
“This is a huge neighborhood area. A lot of senior citizens that need a place where they can come at. They have transportation and limited mobility. And then, a huge amount of young people here that need to have basketball courts and this,” he said.
As far as a specific timeline for this new YMCA, Barnes said the YMCA is still in negotiations.
Despite this YMCA being located so closely to the Aquatic Center, Barnes said it will have a pool. He said the YMCA wanted to originally rent lanes each day from the Aquatic Center, but there were already too many other activities going on there.
Barnes said he is going to take questions from the community to YMCA representatives. These questions include parking, naming the new facility and the fate of the A.J. McClung YMCA.
