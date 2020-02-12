No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A significant fire broke out at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.
First reports of the fire began coming in around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 11. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
There were no injuries and no off-site impact, officials say.
“The fire that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has been extinguished. There were no injuries much in part to the swift and safe response from our ExxonMobil volunteer fire team. ExxonMobil will continue to actively monitor the facility fence line and air quality in the surrounding areas of the North Baton Rouge community. All readings are non-detect. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused. We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available,” said Danny Lee, spokesperson for ExxonMobil.
Crews with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and ExxonMobil continue to monitor air quality around the facility.
The fire was extinguished around 6:40 a.m., according to ExxonMobil public and government affairs spokesperson Megan Manchester.
Watch part of our coverage as the blaze was brought under control in the video below:
The fire lit up the sky and caused great concern for the community. The refinery is located on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in north Baton Rouge.
ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the nation. The facility produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and more. At the chemical plant, products produced include paint, adhesives, plastic milk jugs, and other everyday items.
One of the last incidents at the facility happened 30 years ago. On Christmas Eve of 1989 an explosion blew out windows at the state capitol and throughout downtown. It could be felt some 40 miles away and seen from even further.
