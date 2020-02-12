No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil refinery

“The fire that occurred at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has been extinguished. There were no injuries much in part to the swift and safe response from our ExxonMobil volunteer fire team. ExxonMobil will continue to actively monitor the facility fence line and air quality in the surrounding areas of the North Baton Rouge community. All readings are non-detect. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused. We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available,” said Danny Lee, spokesperson for ExxonMobil.