Police investigate deadly shooting on 5th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting on 5th Avenue in Columbus.
At 9 a.m., the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Columbus was blocked off. Officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Homicide Unit were responding to a shooting, which left one man dead. The victim is identified as 29-year-old Ronnie Jackson, Jr., according to Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, with the Bureau of Investigative Services.
“From what we know, he was actually in a car, and shot multiple times while sitting in the car,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he was called to Piedmont Medical Center around 10 a.m.
“He was pronounced at 10:26 a.m. in the hospital emergency room,” Bryan said. "The staff tried their best to do what they could to save him, but he was shot multiple times.”
Dent-Fitzpatrick said the Columbus Police Department is still searching for suspects and a motive.
“This makes our eighth homicide of the year," Bryan said. "We had six in January. We had two this month this far.”
“Yeah, we’re still in February. It’s still early, still early. One homicide is too many,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick.
Mayor Skip Henderson said he is infuriated and frustrated.
“We’ve got some things we’re putting into place," said Henderson. “We’re working with the public safety department to try to make sure we’ve got the enforcement piece done. We’re also putting into place some things we hope will eventually make a little bit of a difference in the structure around some of these young people that are out there killing each other.”
The Homicide Unit will continue this investigation.
