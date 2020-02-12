Preliminary hearing held for Lee Co. man charged with murdering acquaintance, putting body in well

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The case of an East Alabama man accused of shooting and stabbing an acquaintance and putting his body in a well is heading to a grand jury.
A Lee County judge determined Wednesday that there is enough evidence for the case against 58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry to move forward.
Sprayberry is currently in the Lee County Jail without bond for the murder of 72-year-old James Clarke. Clarke went missing in December 2019. His body was later found in a well on Lee Road 279 in Beulah.
