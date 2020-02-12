Russell Co. Helping Families Initiative successfully keeping children from missing school

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Helping Families Initiative of Russell County is successfully keeping children from missing school.
The crime prevention initiative is run by the Russell County district attorney and the Russell County school system. Together, they recognize the warning signs, identify underlying causes, and empower families.
If a student is absent from school for more than three days without a written excuse letter, the parents will be notified by the school. Families will have access to individualized plans to get the students back on track.
"If the students aren't actually attending school, no academic achievement, no academic growth will ever happen,” said Lorenza Pharrams with the Russell County Board of Education. “So, you're talking about lost instructional time. So, each day a student actually misses school, that's instructional time that the student is not receiving."
In three years, the program has successfully decreased unexcused absences.
