Seven MCSD teachers named Harvard Fellows

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven teachers from across the Muscogee County School District have been named Harvard Fellows by the Muscogee Education Excellence Foundation.
The teachers selected to participate in the four-day program include:
- Amanda Hefner, Columbus High School
- Kunicko Byrd, G.W. Carver High School
- Danielle Cooper, Aaron Cohn Middle School
- Katherine Culverson, Arnold Magnet Academy
- Shalon Gillespie, Blackmon Road Middle School
- Steven Ring, Mathews Elementary School
- Kelly Roberts, St. Elmo Center for the Gifted
“MEEF’s Harvard Fellows increase the capacity to improve learning for all children. The Harvard Fellows return from this professional development experience with an enhanced insight into ‘learning’. They are re-energized about their profession and can’t wait to get back to their classrooms, impacting influencing and teaching their students," said MEEF Executive Director Marquette McKnight.
After sending these seven teachers to Harvard, MEEF will have invested more than $448,500 in sending a total of 69 teachers to Harvard.
The program takes place in July on the campus of Harvard University.
