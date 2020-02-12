Storms Early Thursday; Much Cooler & Drier for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re monitoring storms moving through Mississippi as of Wednesday evening - these will be the same storms that will move into our area early Thursday. Some of the storms may be on the strong side as they move in initially, but we don’t think we will have major problems with severe or damaging weather. Temperatures will drop through Thursday afternoon, and that’s going to lead us to a cooler Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s and lows that night and early Saturday morning down in the 30s. Skies will start off cloudy on Friday, but we should end the day with some sunshine. Going into Saturday, the weather looks about the same - but get ready for a chance of showers on Sunday. For next week, we’ll start to warm up with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s starting Monday. Although rain chances will be with us just about every day, Tuesday will feature the best coverage next week.