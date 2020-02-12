Three area teams advance to AHSAA Regionals

By Dave Platta | February 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:19 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A trio of area teams advanced to the AHSAA Regionals on Tuesday night with victories in the opening round of the state basketball tournament.

The Eufaula Tigers beat Carver-Montgomery 60-58 to advance to the Class 6A Southeast Regional in Montgomery. Eiszeric Thomas had 19 points and Rodarius Thomas had 16 to lead the way.

The LaFayette Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 73-38 victory over Westbrook Christian in the 2A Sub-Regionals. Montavias Burton led with 23 points.

And Kristian Story had 23 points with Cameron Boozer adding 22 to take Lanett to an 84-36 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain in 1A action.

Two other area teams fell on Tuesday, both in Class 6A. Opelika lost at Calera 59-49, and Russell County was eliminated by Pelham, 39-38.

Also, in AISA state quarterfinal play, the Lakeside Chiefs advanced to the Class AA semifinals with a 51-28 win over Southern Academy. The Lady Chiefs saw their season end, however, eliminated by Southern, 33-24.

