Turning Warmer and Stormier Before the Next Cold Front

Temperatures will drop as the cold front moves through, making the morning hours the warmest part of the day in the 60s. 30s return for Friday morning though, and despite some lingering clouds, sunshine will gradually return for Valentine’s Day with highs only topping out in the 50s. The cooler and drier weather persists for Saturday before we look to transition to an unsettled and warmer pattern again by Sunday into next week. There’s still some uncertainty on the rain coverage for next week though, but for now we have rain chances at around 20-40% Sunday through next Friday. We’ll keep you posted!