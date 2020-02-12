United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrates 211 Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday was a day of celebration for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley to celebrate.
211 Day is a celebration of the United Way’s informational referral line.
All residents have to do is dial 211 so partners through United Way can get them in touch with the right resources for help. Residents can receive assistance with housing, utilities, tax preparation, and much more.
"Most of the calls that we get are for basic needs types of situations, but we get calls for domestic violence, we get calls for human trafficking, we get suicide calls,” said 211 coordinator, Candace Poole. “People that are in dire straits, we can help connect them to the resources that can truly transform their lives."
Since United way started the service in 2014, 211 has answered nearly 34,000 phone calls and given over 100,000 referrals.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.