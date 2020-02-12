Valley police warning the public of Publishers Clearing House scam

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s circulating in the area.
According to the police department, several residents have reported receiving Publishers Clearing House letters and checks in the mail.
The police department is advising to not cash the checks. Legitimate winners will receive notification through registered mail or in person.
If anyone has doubts or concerns about a possible scam, please call police.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.