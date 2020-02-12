Wichita State looks to sweep UCF

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 71 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 124 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.