Amerigroup and Piedmont Columbus Regional hosting heart health event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February is Heart Health Awareness Month and organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley are getting involved.
Amerigroup is teaming up with Piedmont Columbus Regional to share important information and health tips.
Dr. Hiren Shah, a cardiologist with Piedmont Columbus Regional, says that heart disease can be a very broad category. Health issues people tend to think of include coronary heart disease and congestive heart failure, but there are many more.
Risk factors for heart disease include smoking, being overweight, high blood pressure, diabetes and regular exercise.
This event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Piedmont Conference Center starting at 10:00 a.m. and lasting through 1:00 p.m.
The event will provide numerous resources to those in attendance to help them prevent heart disease.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.