Children in Muscogee Co. receive Chromebooks from grant awarded to SPICE program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Strong Parental Involvement in Community Education (SPICE) received a $20,000 grant for its work.
The grant came from the crime prevention department of the Columbus Consolidated Government. The grant was used to provide students with Google Chrombebooks, which are becoming part of everyday learning in schools.
SPICE is a program that started 17 years ago to help students from the lowest performing schools in the county.
“Seventeen years have passed since we started the program and some of the children who graduated then with there parents have gone on to greater things,” said Theresa El-Amin, founder of SPICE. “So, I know what’s possible for these children. They will go on to greater things.”
Four students were awarded personal Chrombebooks to continue their studying and learning from home.
