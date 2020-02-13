Cochran presented with McDonald’s All-American Game jersey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was the day for the unveiling at Carver High School’s gym.



Olivia Cochran is considered the best girls prep basketball player in the state of Georgia and one of the best in the nation. She got additional confirmation of that fact when she was awarded her jersey for the upcoming McDonald’s All-American Game.



Cochran is the first player from Columbus to be invited to the elite showcase.



“It means a lot," Cochran said. “It’s a big accomplishment and I’m proud of myself and proud of how hard I’ve been working to get to where I’m going. I’m just ready to play in the All-Star Game.”



The senior center also got word of another honor on her way. Head basketball coach Anson Hundley also announced that her number 44 will be retired at the end of the season, with the jersey hung on display at the gym, a first for the Tiger program.



“I came to Carver the end of my freshman year,” said Cochran, “and I just worked hard to get to where Coach Hundley needed me to be do for him and the team. I just worked hard, so I’m very proud that he would do that for me, and I’m thankful.”



The McDonald’s All-American game is set for April 1 in Houston. But there’s a more immediate task for Cochran and the Tigers. They open the GHSA Class AAAA playoffs this weekend, hosting Thomson. Tip off is set for 2 pm ET on Saturday.

